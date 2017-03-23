Two New Gorillaz Songs Coming Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Two new Gorillaz songs from the band’s yet-untitled upcoming album will debut today. Frontman Damon Albarn will “premiere brand new music from Gorillaz” on MistaJam’s BBC Radio1 show from 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. EDT), revealed a statement from the BBC.

Mistajam confirmed the news with a tweet of Albarn and a statement that the show would include two new songs. Gorillaz released ‘Hallelujah Money,” the first song from their yet-untitled fifth album, January 19. The new record will be the follow-up to 2011’s The Fall. No further details are available.

On March 6, Gorillaz announced their own Demon Days festival, which will take place in the UK in June.

Tonight, for the first time in the world you're going to hear TWO new tracks from the @gorillaz at 🕖: 7:30pm on 📻:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

(@mistajam) March 23, 2017