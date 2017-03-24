Noel Gallagher’s Face is Embossed on New Adidas Shoe

By Jon Wiederhorn

Noel Gallagher has never exhibited any shortage of ego, and the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter, who now fronts Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds, has taken his self-confidence to Adidas, designing a signature shoe embossed with his face on the tongue.

In addition, the shoe includes Gallagher’s birthday on the inside, so owners will never forget when to wish him a happy birthday on Facebook. The shoe was modeled after the Garwen SPZL trainers and is being issued as part of a 2017 spring SPEZIAL collection along with a shoe that features reggae singer Chronixx.

In other Gallagher news, the singer recently performed with Savages’ Jehnny Beth on “We Got the Power,” a song for the new Gorillaz album Humanz. This is significant due to the perceived long-lasting rivalry between Oasis and Blur, the band Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn rose to fame in during the ’90s.

just seen this, no other info as yet, guessing they'll be limited with @NoelGallagher face on them #adidas #Garwen… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

deadstock_utopia (@DeadstockUtopia) March 18, 2017