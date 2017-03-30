What’s the Song in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Promo?

By Abby Hassler

Westeros just stepped back into the late ’80s with HBO’s thrilling new promo trailer for Game of Thrones season 7. The ominous tone of the video seems to contrast the slightly upbeat featured track, “Sit Down,” by the English rock band James playing softly in the background.

Related: Ed Sheeran to Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

Titled “The Long Walk,” the trailer showcases Cersei Lannisterin the Red Keep, Daenerys Targaryen in somewhere new and Jon Snow in Winterfell walking to their respective thrones. The video concludes with an uneasy shot of the Night King’s eye.

The lead singer of James, Tim Booth, joked on social media that he hope the band is invited to play at Daenerys’ coronation.

Check out Booth’s response and watch the official promo trailer below.

Ah yes, Sit Down, is the song behind the new Game of Thrones trailer. Now if they only invite us to play at Daenery'coronation... —

Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) March 30, 2017