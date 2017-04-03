At the Drive In Debut Animated ‘Hostage Stamps’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Newly reunited At the Drive In just released an animated music video for their third single, “Hostage Stamps,” from their upcoming album in•ter a•li•a. The critically acclaimed punk rock band reunited in 2016, making this LP their first album in 17 years.

Related: At The Drive In Announce New Album, Single and 2017 Tour Dates

Directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks, the new music video features a blend of stop-motion and digital animation. this eerie dystopian narrative showcases robotic figures holding a man prisoner

Frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala says the song, to him, felt like “walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall.”

At the Drive In will begin touring in May and in•ter a•li•a is slated to drop May 5th.

Watch the music video below.