Dreamcar Shares ‘Kill For Candy’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Dreamcar just released the official music video for “Kill For Candy,” the lead single from their upcoming debut self-titled album, set to release May 12th.

Directed by Frank Borin, the video is shot using a dynamic, wearable POV camera, which allows viewers to experience a day in the life of Dreamcar members through their eyes.

Dreamcar features Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont from the band No Doubt, along with Davey Havok, the frontman from AFI, XTRMST and Blaqk Audio. The band also announced additional tour dates and a release week performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden May 11.

Watch the music video and see the band’s full tour itinerary below.

4/5 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatory

4/6 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatory

4/9 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

4/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

4/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

5/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

5/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

5/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic