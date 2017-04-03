The Killers Say 2017 Album is Almost Finished

By Hayden Wright

The Killers say their next album (the first since 2012) is “nearly there.” NME caught up with drummer Ronnie Vannucci and frontman Brandon Flowers at the Parque Fundidora in Mexico. Vannucci said recording sessions in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree have pushed the band in new, challenging creative directions in this new phase of their career.

Related: The Killers Demand ‘Free Orange Chicken for Life’ from Panda Express

“It’s sounding good,” Vannucci said. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four-piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”

That experimentation, he says, has driven the Killers out of their comfort zone. In other interviews, the band has described the “heavy” new direction this album has explored.

“We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there. We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”

Flowers says the project should be completed before their headlining engagement at British Summer Time, at London’s Hyde Park in July.

“By then we’ll have some new s— for y’all.”