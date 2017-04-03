The Shins Cover ‘Taste of Honey’ for ‘Man in the High Tower’ Soundtrack

By Abby Hassler

Brian Burton, better known by his stage name Danger Mouse, and singer-songwriter Sam Cohen, created a soundtrack album for Amazon’s dystopian series, The Man in High Castle.

Related: The Shins Perform New Song on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’

Slated for release April 7, Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album features high-profile covers from Norah Jones, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and more.

Most recently, Burton released a The Shins’ cover of the classic tune “Taste of Honey,” which was first popularized by The Beatles and Herb Albert & the Tijuana Brass. The Shin’s frontman James Mercer showcases his impressive falsetto

“I sent him ‘A Taste of Honey,’ and he sent it back two days later,” Burton told NPR. “He was in Portland working on Shins stuff and he took time out and did his own interpretation of it. It sounds like James in certain places, but most people I played it for don’t know it’s James, which happens on a lot of these songs. The way he interpreted just changes his vocals.”