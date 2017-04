Want tickets to the Baltimore Tattoo Arts Convention, coming to the Convention Center April 7-9? We’ve got them! Win a pair by calling our HFS Ticket Line at 410-823-8034, 24 hours a day! Check out the entertainment, seminars, and meet up with some of the coolest artists and vendors! Click here for more details (but remember to call our Ticket Line, too!)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email