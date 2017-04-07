5 Fun Facts To Celebrate National Beer Day

April 7, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, april 7, beer, national beer day

Here are 5 fun facts about beer to celebrate those suds!

  1. April 7th was chosen since that is the day in 1933 FDR signed an act to allow the legalized sale of beer less than 3.2% by weight.
  2. In the Middle Ages BEER was consumed more than water as the alcohol made it safer.
  3. At any given time, 0.7% of the world is drunk.
  4. The strongest beer in the world, Snake Venom by Brewmeister, has a 67.5% alcohol content.
  5. Coined in the early 1900s, the word “alcoholiday” means leisure time spent drinking.

Grab a pint and go celebrate!

