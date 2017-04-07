5 Fun Facts To Celebrate National Beer Day

Here are 5 fun facts about beer to celebrate those suds!
- April 7th was chosen since that is the day in 1933 FDR signed an act to allow the legalized sale of beer less than 3.2% by weight.
- In the Middle Ages BEER was consumed more than water as the alcohol made it safer.
- At any given time, 0.7% of the world is drunk.
- The strongest beer in the world, Snake Venom by Brewmeister, has a 67.5% alcohol content.
- Coined in the early 1900s, the word “alcoholiday” means leisure time spent drinking.
Grab a pint and go celebrate!