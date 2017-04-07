Gorillaz Release ‘Let Me Out’ Featuring Mavis Staples & Pusha T

By Abby Hassler

“Be ready, ready for it,” soul queen Mavis Staples sings at the close of the Gorillaz’s new single “Let Me Out.” The song from the British virtual band’s fifth studio album Humanz also features rapper Pusha T.

Humanz showcases 14 new tracks with five additional songs on the deluxe edition. Gorillaz’s frontman Damon Albarn recently revealed he still has 40 or 45 unreleased tracks that didn’t make it onto the album.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he explained. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

