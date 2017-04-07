Gorillaz Share Remixes of ‘Andromeda’ and ‘We Got the Power’

By Hayden Wright

Gorillas debuted two new remixes from their 2017 release Humans. Produced by Bonobo and Berlin producer Claptone, the band reimagine “Andromeda” (featuring D.R.A.M.) and “We Got the Power” featuring Noel Gallager and Jehnny Beth of the Savages). In classic Gorillaz style, the remixes were posted with trippy animated videos.

Listen to the Claptone remix of “We Got the Power” here:

Listen to the Bonobo remix of “Andromeda” here:

The full Humanz album is available April 28.