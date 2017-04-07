It’s Time To Celebrate National Beer Day!

April 7, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: beer, alcohol, national beer day, breweries

Not that any of us REALLY need another excuse to drink beer, but National Beer Day–on April 7th–seems like another pretty good reason!

The unofficial holiday marks the end of prohibition. It was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt on March 22, 1933.

Here’s a fun fact…according to the Brewers Association, craft brewers have seen double-digit growth in eight of the last 10 years. Nearly 2,400 of the nation’s active breweries are classified as microbreweries, and craft brewers now hold a 12 percent share of the overall beer industry’s market.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!

Listen Live