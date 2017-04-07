It’s Time To Celebrate National Beer Day!

Not that any of us REALLY need another excuse to drink beer, but National Beer Day–on April 7th–seems like another pretty good reason!

The unofficial holiday marks the end of prohibition. It was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt on March 22, 1933.

Here’s a fun fact…according to the Brewers Association, craft brewers have seen double-digit growth in eight of the last 10 years. Nearly 2,400 of the nation’s active breweries are classified as microbreweries, and craft brewers now hold a 12 percent share of the overall beer industry’s market.