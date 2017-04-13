Dave Abbruzzese Says He wasn’t Invited to Pearl Jam’s Rock Hall Induction

By Radio.com Staff

Pearl Jam was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band was inducted with original drummer Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron. But on March 11th, the band seemed to invite all it’s former drummers to the ceremony:

“While awards and accolades are understandably subjective and a countless number of our peers have yet to be honored, we do feel fortunate the be recognized and provided the opportunity to reunite with everyone who has been part of the group,” the band wrote. “Specifically the drummers who all left their distinctive mark on our band in the pre-Matt Cameron years. Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs.”

Apparently, Dave Abbruzzese, who had been vocal about his feelings about his exclusion, and who did not attend the induction ceremony, did not feel that was a sufficient invitation.

“The band and the hall did not invite or contact me,” he wrote on his official Facebook page. “The band tweeted that they welcomed the idea of the event granting the possibility of all the drummers to be in the same room. That isn’t an invite.”

He went on to detail why he felt he should have been inducted.

“I personally have deep respect for all drummers and of course the five that participated in the pearl jam bands carreer…,” he continued. “I am going to say this; For the band to put me in the same light as Matt Chamberlain & Dave K really was a slap in the face. Nothing to do with those guys as people or players. Respect… but as a contributor? A band member? A definitive contributor to the energy and power of where the band went? …the sacrifices, the work, the physical and emotional contributions…not to mention the personal weight of carrying on through and after unceremonious and disrespectful way I was fired. I gave this band all I had to give every single moment I was in it. I never played for a paycheck. I never let the band down. I never let the music down. I never let the fans down… not once.”

In conclusion, Abbruzzese wrote, “Okay. There, I said it. I own it. I have to clarify that I mean no disrespect at all to pearl jam, it’s management or anyone who has ever been or currently is a member of the organization.”

Read the full post below.

Abbruzzese was in the band from 1991 through 1994, and played on their Vs. and Vitalogy albums, which, combined, sold over 12 million records in the U.S. alone.

It’s worth noting that Krusen was at the ceremony; he performed one song with the band. Irons was there as well, and got behind the drum kit with Matt Cameron during the all-star jam of “Rockin’ in the Free World.”