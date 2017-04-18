Watch Bleachers Perform New Song ‘Don’t Take the Money’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lorde’s co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff performed with his alt-pop band Bleachers last night (April 17) on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The song will be featured on Bleachers third album, Gone Now, which comes out June 2. It’s unclear whether or not Lorde will appear on the follow-up to 2015’s Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2, but Carly Rae Jepsen is featured on the song “Hate That you Know Me,” which was released earlier this week.

Check out the “Don’t Take the Money” here:

The Tracklist for Gone Now:

1. “Dream of Mickey Mantle”

2. “Goodmorning”

3. “Hate That You Know Me (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)”

4. “Don’t Take the Money”

Jack Antonoff Ella Yelich-O’Connor

3:36

5. “All My Heroes”

6. “Everybody Lost Somebody”

7. “Let’s Get Married”

8. “Goodbye”

9. “I Miss Those Days”

10. “Nothing Is U”

11. “I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise”

12. “Foreign Girls”

Bleachers Tour Dates:

Apr 25 New York, NY @ Studio @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

Apr 27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy SOLD OUT

May 14 Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park

May 21 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

May 23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Rawkus

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center

May 25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 27 George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Jun 02 New York, NY @ Randalls Island

Jun 13 Richmond, VA @ The National

Jun 14 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Jun 16 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Jun 18 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands

Jun 20 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair SOLD OUT

Jun 21 Rochester, NY @ Anthology

Jun 23 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

Jun 25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Jun 27 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center

Jun 28 Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Jun 30 Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!

Jul 01 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 02 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 28 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 29 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 30 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 31 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Aug 11 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Aug 12 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Aug 13 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival