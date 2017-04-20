Haim’s New Music Gets a Release Date?

By Hayden Wright

Haim have been teasing their new material throughout 2017, giving interviews and launching billboards around the world. Though they’ve not revealed their next album’s title or release date, a cryptic tweet signals new music very soon. In a video, singer and guitarist Danielle Haim performs a drum solo, under the caption: “April 27, 2017.”

It’s doubtful the complete album will drop next week, but fans may get to hear a lead single by month’s end. The sister act have spent a few years touring and performing songs from their hit debut Days Are Gone, so a catalog refresh will excite fans.

Watch Danielle’s energetic drum solo here (and mark your calendars for April 27):

