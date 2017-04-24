Radiohead Urged to Cancel Tel Aviv Concert by Musicians, Activists

By Abby Hassler

Radiohead is scheduled to play in Tel Aviv July 19, but numerous musicians and activist are not happy about it.

Thurston Moore, Roger Waters, Tunde Adebimpe, Robert Wyatt, and Young Fathers, along with South African civil rights activist Desmond Tutu, have signed an open letter to Radiohead on Artists For Palestine, urging the band not to perform this summer.

The petitioners cite Israel’s human right’s record regarding the country’s treatment of the Palestinian people as the reason Radiohead should not play. According to the letter, the band has already been approached by Palestinian campaigners to participate in a “cultural boycott of Israel,” but they denied their request.

The writers also bring up the band’s prior campaigns for the freedom of the Tibetan people and performance in the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Surely if making a stand against the politics of division, of discrimination and of hate means anything at all, it means standing against it everywhere – and that has to include what happens to Palestinians every day,” the letter reads. “Otherwise the rest is, to use your words, ‘mere rhetoric’.”