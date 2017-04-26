Drinking Gin Speeds Up Metabolism

April 26, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: alcohol, drinking, gin
Drinking gin speeds up your metabolism. Gin burns calories for an hour. Researchers tested gin on mice and saw a 17 percent increase in metabolic rate.
An ‘afterburn’ effect boosts body’s ability to burn calories for a whole hour after you drink it. The main ingredient that causes this: Juniper Berries. Juniper berries have lots of antioxidants. These berries are very common in Europe. They help digestion by easing bloating. For medicine, juniper is used to ease inflammation in joints. Useful for people with arthritis.
Gin is one of the lowest-calorie liquors with only 97 calories per shot. Bottoms up!

