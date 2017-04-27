Fall Out Boy Announce New Album ‘Mania,’ Debut Young and Menace’ Video

By Abby Hassler
Fall Out Boy is back. The band simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.
Related: Fall Out Boy Release Short Film Art Project ‘Bloom’ by Bobby Hundreds
The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically “Young And Menace” is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.
“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”
Mania will be released on September 15, check out “Young and Menace,” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/4 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Comments are closed.