Imagine Dragons Debut New Song ‘Thunder’

By Radio.com Staff

Imagine Dragons have released their new single “Thunder.”

Related: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Album Easter Egg

“Just a young gun with a quick fuse, I was uptight, wanna let loose,” frontman Dan Reynolds sings as the track opens. “I was dreaming of bigger things, and wanna leave my own life behind. Not a yes sir, not a follower, fit the box, fit the mold, have a seat in the foyer, take a number, I was lightning before the thunder.”

The track is the second single from the Vegas rocker’s forthcoming third studio album. That album’s first single “Believer,” was released earlier this year.

Check out the latest from Imagine Dragons below: