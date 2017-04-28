Tame Impala Threaten to Sue Chinese Milk Company

By Hayden Wright

A Chinese milk company released an ad with music that may sound familiar to Tame Impala fans. The band shared an Instagram video of the commercial which features an adaptation of “The Less I Know The Better.” In the incredulous caption, Kevin Parker and company wrote:

“I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in.”

The account hashtagged the post #lawsuit and #nowitsmyturn. The ad is for a blueberry milk drink, which doesn’t sound all that appetizing with or without a Tame Impala soundtrack. Review the evidence for yourself… here’s the milk commercial followed by the band’s original.

