Enter To Win FIREFLY Tickets At The Towsontown Spring Festival

Join us on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, for the 50th anniversary of the Towsontown Spring Festival. Enjoy live music on a variety of stages…carnival rides.. two different areas for kids.. great food from some of Baltimore’s most popular food trucks…arts and crafts….. two beer gardens…. and much more! And, HFS will be there, too; look for us on upper Washington Avenue at Joppa, just a block or two off of York Road. Come by and say hi, and enter to win a pair of passes to the FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL! Meanwhile, click here for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

