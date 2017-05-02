Deftones Singer Chino Moreno Breaks Foot, Continues to Perform

By Jon Wiederhorn

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno broke his foot during a show at Belgium’s Groezrock festival this weekend just a few minutes into the band’s show but continued to perform until the end of the set before seeking medical treatment. After the singer’s condition was diagnosed the band canceled — just one show — last night, (May 5) in Koln, Germany.

“Hey Koln,” wrote Deftones on their Facebook page. “Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot. He needs to stay off it for the next day or two. No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again. In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding. Deftones.”

In footage from the show, it appears that Moreno broke his foot when he jumped from the lip of the stage into the crowd. The band is on the road to continue supporting Gore, which came out last year and was regarded by many as one of the best albums of the year.

Watch the video of Moreno breaking his foot below. There’s no gore, but plenty of pain in that grimace.