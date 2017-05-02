Get $20 Concert Tickets On National Concert Day

May 2, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Live Nation, National Concert Day, sale, Tickets

Concert lovers, this deal is for you!

Today, for National Concert Day, Live Nation is offering $20 tickets as part of a celebratory sale. 

You have until 11:59pm on Tuesday, May 9 to get your tickets at the discounted price. You’ll be able to purchase the tickets here.

Some additional costs may apply, including ticket delivery fees, ticket upgrades, parking, and other goods. But the base fare on the tickets will be a mere $20.

Here’s a list of shows you can find in Baltimore at Live Nation’s Pier Six Pavilion:

  •  Bryan Adams 6/11
  •  Collective Soul 6/28
  • Dirty Heads 6/24
  • Goo Goo Dolls 8/22
  • Howard Jones 07/30
  • Lifehouse 8/15
  • Rebelution 8/3
  • Slayer 7/28
  • Slightly Stoopid 6/8
  • SoSoSummer 6/3
  • Straight No Chaser 7/27
  • The Moody Blues 7/19
  • Third Eye Blind 6/18
  • Umphrey’s McGee 5/19
  • yes 8/7
