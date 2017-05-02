Linkin Park Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Linkin Park have announced their 2017 tour dates.

Machine Gun Kelly has been tapped to open the majority of the shows.

The band will hit the road on July 27 in Boston, MA. Pre-sale begins May 9. General on-sale is set for May 12.

Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, is slated for release May 19. Check out their full tour itinerary below.

7/27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *

8/2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

8/5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

8/7 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/8 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

8/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

8/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

8/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena **

10/15 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena **

10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State **

10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center **

10/20 – San Diego, CA @Mattress Firm Amphitheatre **

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl **

* Dates also with ONE OK ROCK

** Support To Be Announced

