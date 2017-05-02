Rancid Announce New Album ‘Trouble Maker’

By Abby Hassler
Rancid will release their ninth studio record, Trouble Maker, June 9. This will be the punk band’s first release since 2014’s Honor Is All We Know.
The band unveiled the tracklisting and released a new single,”Ghost Of A Chance,” from the record. Trouble Maker will come out in all digital and physical formats, including a deluxe digital edition, which features two bonus tracks. Pre-sale is now available.
Listen to the new track below:
Rancid’s Trouble Maker Track List:
1. Track Fast
2. Ghost of a Chance
3. Telegraph Avenue
4. An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker
5. Where I’m Going
6. Buddy
7. Farewell Lola Blue
8. All American Neighborhood
9. Bovver Rock and Roll
10. Make it Out Alive
11. Molly Make Up Your Mind
12. I Got Them Blues Again
13. Beauty of the Pool Hall
14. Say Goodbye to Our Heroes
15. I Kept a Promise
16. Cold Cold Blood
17. This is Not the End
18. We Arrived On Time (bonus)
19. Go On Rise Up (bonus)
