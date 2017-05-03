AFI’s Davey Havok Stares Death in the Face in ‘Hidden Knives’ Video

By Hayden Wright

AFI’s self-titled tenth studio album is known among fans as The Blood Album, and has already spawned singles like “Snow Cats,” “White Offerings” and “Aurelia.” The band just released a new video for “Hidden Knives,” ahead of their UK tour with Deftones.

In the noir-ish clip, a protagonist takes a ride in a classic car and then goes to a masquerade party. An intimate encounter with a female guest turns into a trap, and suddenly he’s part of a strange, bloody death ritual. The clip keeps it light but still delves into the album’s darker themes.

“It’s very difficult for me to describe musically what’s happening on any record because I’m so close to it,” frontman Davey Havok told NME. “It’s a natural expression of who I am and who we are at the time. However in relation to ‘Burials’, I feel ‘The Blood Album’ feels like the aftermath – like waking in the ash that fell from the flames that was the ‘Burials’ record. This record is lyrically less bleak. Albeit dark still, but less bleak.”

Havok has kept himself busy this year—in addition to his AFI work, he’s earned positive notices for Dreamcar, the new wave band he founded with former No Doubt members.

You can watch AFI’s newest music video below.