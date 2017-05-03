Watch Phoenix Perform New Single ‘J-Boy’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Robyn Collins

Grammy-winning Phoenix shared “J-Boy,” the lead single from their upcoming album Ti Amo, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tuesday night (May 2).

The new project is due to drop June 9.

Related: Phoenix Release New Single ‘J-Boy’

The band explained in a statement that their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! is intended to paint, “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

Watch them play “J-Boy” below.