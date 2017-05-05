Listen to DREAMCAR’s Funky New Song ‘On The Charts’

DREAMCAR have shared “On The Charts,” the latest single from the supergroup’s forthcoming self-titled debut album.

Made up of Do Doubt members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and fronted by AFI’s Davey Havok, DREAMCAR have managed to channel the funkiest of 80s synth-pop for the new tune. Although the song is new to most fans, the band has played it live on several occasions including both sets at Coachella.

Related: Watch DREAMCAR’s New Interactive Video for ‘Kill For Candy’

The band first got fans excited by their alternative radio chart-topper, “Kill For Candy,” followed by the release of album tracks “Born To Die” and “All Of The Dead Girls.”

DREAMCAR’s debut album will hit stores May 12.