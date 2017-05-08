Jack White Gives You A Peek Inside Third Man Records

May 8, 2017 3:19 PM
Jack White gives a tour of his Third Man Records facility in Nashville.

CBS correspondent Anthony Mason sat down with White in Detroit to talk about Third Man’s blossoming record empire and to take a tour of the label’s new Motor City facility, which houses the first new vinyl presses to be built in about 35 years.

“All new presses, new boilers, new hydraulics, new piping—everything is brand new,” says White.

 

Third Man produces about a record a week, some recorded at the Nashville plant.

You can read more here. 

