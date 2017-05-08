Live Music Monday: Upcoming Shows In Baltimore

Looking for the best live shows in Baltimore? Check out what’s in town this week:

Monday, May 8, 2017

Every Time I Die at Baltimore Soundstage Show at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

The Damned 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour Show at 8 p.m.

Wed May 10, 2017

Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold & Volbeat at M&T Bank Stadium Show at 6 p.m.

Thu May 11, 2017

Twiztid, Young Wicked and Body Bag Syndikate at Baltimore Soundstage Show at 7:30 p.m.

‘How To Be Human’ Tour – The Classic Crime, Matt & Toby (from Emery), Civilian, Delightfully Deranged, Waitress and Trails at Ottobar Doors open at 6pm

Fri May 12, 2017

Stand-up comic Brian Regan at Hippodrome Theatre Show at 8 p.m.

Emo Night Bawltimore at Ottobar at 9 p.m.

Sat May 13, 2017

Whose Live Anyway at the Lyric Opera House Show at 8 p.m.

Sun May 14, 2017

Pixies and Cymbals Eat Guitars at Rams Head Live – Show at 8 p.m.