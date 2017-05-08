Live Music Monday: Upcoming Shows In Baltimore

Looking for the best live shows in Baltimore? Check out what’s in town this week:
Monday, May 8, 2017
Every Time I Die at Baltimore Soundstage Show at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
The Damned 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour Show at 8 p.m.
Wed May 10, 2017
Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold & Volbeat at M&T Bank Stadium Show at 6 p.m.
Thu May 11, 2017
Twiztid, Young Wicked and Body Bag Syndikate at Baltimore Soundstage Show at 7:30 p.m.
‘How To Be Human’ Tour – The Classic Crime, Matt & Toby (from Emery), Civilian, Delightfully Deranged, Waitress and Trails at Ottobar Doors open at 6pm
Fri May 12, 2017
Stand-up comic Brian Regan at Hippodrome Theatre Show at 8 p.m.
Emo Night Bawltimore at Ottobar at 9 p.m.
Sat May 13, 2017
Whose Live Anyway at the Lyric Opera House Show at 8 p.m.
Sun May 14, 2017
Pixies and Cymbals Eat Guitars at Rams Head Live – Show at 8 p.m.