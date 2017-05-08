MGMT to Drop New Album ‘Little Dark Age’

May 8, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: MGMT

By Abby Hassler

Indie giants MGMT will drop a new album, Little Dark Age, at some point this year. The band released a short teaser video that included clips of new songs, along with images of the pair working in the studio.

This will be MGMT’s first album since their 2013 self-titled LP. The band previously announced they would be playing new music on their tour this summer, according to Pitchfork.

Related: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Features MGMT Song

The band took to social media to announce the record’s upcoming release, writing, “We want you to be excited. Here’s a ‘making of’ teaser video by @avidmacnutt to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album Little Dark Age.”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live