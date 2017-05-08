MGMT to Drop New Album ‘Little Dark Age’

By Abby Hassler

Indie giants MGMT will drop a new album, Little Dark Age, at some point this year. The band released a short teaser video that included clips of new songs, along with images of the pair working in the studio.

This will be MGMT’s first album since their 2013 self-titled LP. The band previously announced they would be playing new music on their tour this summer, according to Pitchfork.

The band took to social media to announce the record’s upcoming release, writing, “We want you to be excited. Here’s a ‘making of’ teaser video by @avidmacnutt to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album Little Dark Age.”

Check out the post below.

We want you to be excited. Here's a "making of" teaser video by @avidmacnutt to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album LITTLE DARK AGE A post shared by MGMT (@whoismgmt) on May 7, 2017 at 9:12am PDT