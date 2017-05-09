Alt-J’s Video for ‘In Cold Blood’ is Grisly and Adorable

By Hayden Wright

Alt-J’s new video for “In Cold Blood” is a thrilling adventure starring a mouse. In the clip’s opening, a voiceover lends some background on the common wood mouse and how its survival instinct keeps it safe.

“The wood mouse is primarily a seed-eater, particularly seeds of trees such as oak, beech and ash. They are mainly active during the dark, yet, sometimes, they are out at daytime….It must be cautious—enemies are everywhere.”

We meet one of these mice in a woods, who’s driven from his home by a fox. The mouse crisscrosses the forest in search of safety and stumbles upon a gruesome murder scene with dismembered hands, dead bodies and very edible French fries. The mouse wanders through the scene undisturbed and ultimately happens upon the murderers—a sexed up couple making out in the front seat of a pickup truck.

Ultimately, the mouse rides off into the sunset on the back of the killers’ pickup. Watch the very cinematic video below.