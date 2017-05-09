Watch Metallica Live from Baltimore

Metallica will stream a live rehearsal from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland today, Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 pm PT. Watch the live stream below.
The “Now That We’re Live” live stream will kick off their inaugural show for the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour 2017. The abbreviated set will including four songs in their entirety, including their current single, “Now That We’re Dead.”
Always pushing to do more online, Lars Ulrich says “We are psyched to share some of our rehearsals and final pre-production run-through with our friends around the world, and we hope you’ll come hang with us as we fire up the engines for the North American Summer run.”
Viewers will also be able to donate on Facebook Live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, as well as music education programs and local food banks.
The band will use the tour to promote their latest album, Hardwired…To Self Destruct, which was released last November.
Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
