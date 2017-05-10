Gorillaz ‘Already Talking about’ Follow-Up to New Album ‘Humanz’

By Robyn Collins

Gorillaz recently dropped Humanz, their first album in seven years. And while the most popular modern cartoon band usually take long stretches between releases, songwriter Damon Albarn and band member/art director Jamie Hewlitt have started talking about working on the follow-up.

“There has to be a gap between the albums because they’re quite exhausting. They take a lot of work. But we’re already talking about the next album so there might not be a gap this time,” Hewlitt told the UK’s Channel 4. “It starts with one idea. Like, there’s a conversation one night, you have one idea a sentence, and that is the basis for a whole album. And then we never talk again until it’s finished. And we had that one idea again the other night. So we have to get started on the next one.”

During the same interview, Albarn pointed out there are other benefits of taking time between albums aside from being able to unwind. “It’s served us well having these big gaps [between albums] because, in the interim, the technology does move forward,” he said. “And the whole thing about Gorillaz is that cutting edge between music and technology. That’s driven the whole thing and made it different.”

Watch the exchange around the 25-minute mark of this video: