My Chemical Romance Reunite at Frank Iero Concert

My Chemical Romance fans, get ready. The Black Parade band members reunited this week to attend a show together at Los Angeles’ Troubadour.

According to fan photos, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro showed up to support former guitarist Frank Iero’s and his band The Patience. This surprise appearance got fans excited, once again, about a possible reunion.

The band split up in 2013, but last year, they announce the reissue of their 2006 album The Black Parade. Fans described themselves as being “heartbroken” after finding out the reissue did not mean the band was reuniting.

“It makes you feel really good because you know so many years later your work is still appreciated and it’s finding a new audience,” Toro told NME about the fan response. One of the things we hear a lot that is that people who weren’t even born when that album or when the band first started are somehow into us. I remember when I was in high school, listening to The Misfits. You’d never get to see them live back then but it ends up getting passed down and becomes almost mythical in a sense, so I think that’s pretty cool if that does happen with My Chem.”

Check out a couple of the excited fan posts below.

