Metallica Thanks Baltimore With Online Video

Metallica fans were thanking the heavy metal band with loud cheers and applause Wednesday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Now the band is returning the favor.

The band posted a video on their website with a montage of scenes around Charm City. The video includes shots of the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Federal Hill, M&T Bank Stadium and other landmarks. A string ensemble version of their hit song “Nothing Else Matters” played in the background. The final frame features the words “Thank You Baltimore” across the screen.

Metallica kicked off their North American tour in Baltimore Wednesday night. The show also featured the bands Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

They will tour North America through August before departing for the European leg of the tour.