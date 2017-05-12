Paramore to Embark on Third Parahoy! Festival at Sea

By Abby Hassler

Paramore have announced their third Parahoy! concert cruise, which will take place from April 6 to 10, 2018. After two successful experiences, the grammy-winning rock band will continue the four-day festival at sea next year.

This floating festival will sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and promises an epic, interactive musical journey.

The first Parahoy! took place in 2014, featuring Tegan & Sara and New Found Glory. Returning in 2016, special guests included CHVRCHES, Lights and more. The 2018 lineup is yet-to-be announced but will be hand-picked by Paramore’s Hayley, Taylor and Zac.

To learn more information or to reserve your spot, visit the event’s website starting today!