Lana Del Rey Releases ‘Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind’

By Hayden Wright

After Coachella 2017, Lana Del Rey shared a story about writing a new song—as political tensions rose around the world, she was struck by the incongruity they had with the joyful music festival she’d just attended. Del Rey described the song on Instagram and now she’s posted the song: It’s called “Coachella—Woodstock In My Mind.”

Lana unveiled the new song with another Instagram image of a handwritten letter to fans.

“What a blessing it is to make music in general. And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time. I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella…Hope you like it.”

Lana’s new album Lust for Life debuts May 26. Listen to “Coachella—Woodstock in my Mind” here:

I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT