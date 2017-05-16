Watch Foo Fighters Perform a New Song ‘The Sky is a Neighborhood’ Live

"We've never played this before to anybody." May 16, 2017 11:20 AM
By Abby Hassler

Dave Grohl, backed by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and longtime collaborator Rami Jaffee, debuted a new song, “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” Monday night (May 16) at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco.

Up on stage, Grohl told the crowd, “I figured on the way up here, I thought we would play a new song. We’ve never played this before to anybody.”

Grohl nearly drowns out his backing band, singing, “The sky is a neighborhood, don’t make a sound. Lights coming up ahead, don’t look down.”

The band’s last release was the 2015 Saint Cecilia EP.

Listen to “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” below.

