The Latest On The Death Of Chris Cornell

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with “a band around his neck.”

A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck. Woody repeated that police are investigating Cornell’s death Wednesday night as a possible suicide, and that the investigation continues.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with “a band around his neck.” The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.O

10:05 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office in Detroit is conducting an autopsy on the body of rocker Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday night.

Wayne County spokeswoman Lisa Croff said Thursday morning that the autopsy is being conducted by the county Medical Examiner’s office. She expects some information to be released about the results later in the day.

Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden. Police say he died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel and that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.