By Abby Hassler

French rock group Phoenix debuted the title track off their upcoming album, Ti Amo, .which is due June 9.

Related: Phoenix Drop Retro New Video for ‘J-Boy’

“Ti Amo” follows the release of the LP’s lead single, “J-Boy.” Phoenix kicks off their world tour at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, tomorrow (May 19). Visit the band’s website for additional tour and ticket information.

Watch the old school lyric video for “Ti Amo” below.