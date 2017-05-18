Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead at 52

May 18, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, dead, Soundgarden

Chris Cornell, arguably one of the most prolific rock voices of the modern era passed away unexpectedly last night in Detroit where he had been performing with Soundgarden.

Cornell’s death comes as a shock to everyone.

In a recent interview, Cornell spoke of new music being in the pipeline. Many people have reacted to this sad and shocking news including Jimmy Page, Mike Portnoy, and Dave Navarro who is quoted as saying, “We’ve lost one of the greats.”

It is being reported that the family is working with the medical examiner to find a cause for his death.

