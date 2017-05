Ween comes to Baltimore’s Pier Six Concert Pavilion on Sunday, June 4, and we have tickets! Want to go to the show? Call our HFS Ticket Line at 410-823-8034, seven days a week, 24 hrs a day, and leave us your name and number! If we select your call at random, we’ll call you back and hook you up with a pair of tickets to the show– it’s that easy! Call us now at 410-823-8034! You can also buy tickets online– just click here!

