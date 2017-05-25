Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnnie B. Good’ Gets Sequel ‘Lady B. Goode’

May 25, 2017 9:43 AM

By Abby Hassler

“Johnny B. Goode” remains as one of Chuck Berry’s most influential songs, it evokes the true essence of Berry’s iconic rock and roll sound.

Related: Chuck Berry’s New ‘Big Boys’ Video Stays True to His Spirit

Today (May 24), Berry’s team released the song’s sequel “Lady B. Goode” off his upcoming album, Chuck, set for release June 9.

The new single features guitar work from three generations of the Berry family: Chuck, Charles Jr. and Charles III. “Lady B. Goode” follows the previous release of “Big Boys” and “Wonderful Woman.”

Listen to “Lady B. Goode” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live