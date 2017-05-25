Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details of 2017 Release

By Hayden Wright

Muse are set to release a compilation called Origin Of Muse later this year, and frontman Matt Bellamy has given more detail about what the album contains.

Related: Muse Unveil New Song ‘Dig Down’, Video Starring Lauren Wasser

“We’re going to put out something actually, this year,” Bellamy said in a new interview. “We’re working on it. It’s probably going to be a limited edition, like, package of the first two albums put together, but with all the songs and demos that we made around that time.”

“We’re hopefully gonna put that out this year,” he added. “We’re going to call it Origin Of Muse because it’s basically the story musically of how we got to the Origin Of Symmetry album.”

The band’s debut studio album Showbiz was released in 1999 and laid the groundwork for a greater breakthrough on The Origin of Symmetry in 2001. Between the albums, Muse released Random 1-8, an 11-song EP with material from the Showbiz sessions. Origin of Muse will explore that period of three years in greater depth for die-hard fans.