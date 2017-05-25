Paramore Perform ‘Told You So’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

By Hayden Wright

Paramore are currently on the road promoting their new album After Laughter but the band made time to swing through James Corden’s Late Late Show studio. They performed “Told You So,” the second single from their daring new album, which takes inspiration from the Talking Heads and other ’80s New Wave acts.

Their set was awash in red light and Hayley Williams continues to toy with jerky, David Byrne-tinged dance moves. After Laughter marks an interesting departure from the pop-punk aesthetic that brought Paramore to renown. As their tour continues to grow, fan response to the new material seems overwhelmingly positive.

Watch Paramore’s kinetic performance of “Told You So” below.