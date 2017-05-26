225-Member Choir Honors Chris Cornell with ‘Black Hole Sun’

By Robyn Collins

A Toronto choir has paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell by performing Soundgarden’s signature song “Black Hole Sun.” The 225-member ensemble uploaded their moving rendition of the song to social media with the message, “RIP Chris Cornell. No one sang like you, or ever will.”



On Thursday, May 25, the social media accounts for Soundgarden and Audioslave went dark to honor Cornell.

The rocker will be laid to rest today (May 26) in Los Angeles in a private ceremony. The singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 17. A medical examiner declared the cause of death suicide by hanging. Cornell’s wife, Vicky, believes that the anxiety drug Ativan may have contributed to Cornell’s decision to take his life.