Watch Eddie Vedder’s Subtle Chris Cornell Tribute

By Abby Hassler

Numerous artists have offered spoken or performance tributes to the late Chris Cornell over the past two weeks. Eddie Vedder joined the outpouring of grief and support during his concert in Amsterdam Saturday night (May 27).

Though not mentioning Cornell by name, he adjusted the line in the Pearl Jam song, “Long Road,” from “But still / Something is missing” to “Without you / Something is missing,” according to World Gone Crazy.

Additionally, he played “I’m So Tired” by Fugazi, which is regarded to be a song about suicide, featuring the lyrics, “No more struggle / No more energy / No more patience / You can write that down / It’s all too crazy / I’m not sticking round.”

During the performance, an audience member called out, “I love you!” Vedder responded, saying, “Thank you. I need it. We all need it. I’m thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families. And I just know that healing takes time if it ever happens. It takes time, and that means you have to start somewhere. So let it be music. Let it be love and togetherness. And let it be Amsterdam.”