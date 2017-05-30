Watch: Foo Fighters Keep Playing Show Even after Sound is Cut

By Jon Wiederhorn

Foo Fighters aren’t going to stop playing a show until they’re good and ready — even if the venue pulls the plug on them.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Play a New Song ‘The Sky is a Neighborhood’ Live

That’s just what happened at one of the band’s first major North American shows in almost two years. The Foos were still rocking the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley on Sunday night (May 28) at around 10 p.m., which is the venue’s curfew.

Right in the middle of “Everlong,” promoters pulled the plug on the amplifiers and PA. Instead of storming offstage or throwing a tantrum, Grohl and his trusty bandmates continued playing the song acoustically, undeterred.

Check out the video of Foo Fighters partially unplugged as well as Grohl singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife.