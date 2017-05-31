Liam Gallagher Drops New Video, ‘Wall of Glass’

Liam Gallagher released a new solo single and accompanying video this afternoon, titled “Wall of Glass.”

Last night the younger of the two Gallagher brothers played a benefit concert for victims of the recent Manchester bombing. Gallagher decided to donate the funds from the concert held at Manchester’s O2 Ritz to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The fund was organized by the British Red Cross, Manchester’s city council, and the Manchester Evening News. Gallagher told the crowd, “Normal service has resumed,” before he launched into tracks from his upcoming album, As You Were, including the new single “Wall of Glass.” Today, he not only released a proper recording of the track but he dropped a video to match.

In July of 2015, Gallagher performed a few solo songs for a tiny audience in a local pub. But six months later when asked if he’d release the songs as a solo effort, he responded with a rather harsh quip, denouncing the prospect of a solo career. Flash forward another six months to the end of 2016 and Gallagher advised he would be releasing material in 2017, but it was not solo material. It would simply be songs he’d accumulated over the years. But sure enough, the material is being marketed as a solo effort rather than to his previous band Beady Eye.

Gallagher is scheduled to play a handful of European festivals, starting June 2 at Rock Am Ring in Mendig, Germany.